Olaplex (OLPX) vs. Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 25 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Olaplex to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.10% 36.96% 6.56%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 35.28 Olaplex Competitors $4.02 billion $304.02 million 35.87

This table compares Olaplex and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Olaplex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Olaplex and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 121 935 971 23 2.44

Olaplex currently has a consensus target price of $26.58, indicating a potential upside of 88.36%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 18.77%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Olaplex beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

