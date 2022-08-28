Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.
Open Text Stock Down 14.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.92.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
