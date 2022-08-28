Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEXGet Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Open Text Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Open Text by 23.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,206 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the second quarter worth $46,024,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Open Text by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,331,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Open Text by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,999,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,985,000 after acquiring an additional 899,891 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.