Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.27, but opened at $34.13. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Open Text shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 91,248 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OTEX. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 11.3% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 37,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

