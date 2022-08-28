Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Trading Down 12.1%

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$42.20 and last traded at C$42.31. Approximately 150,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 589,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Open Text Trading Down 13.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.05 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

