Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Option Care Health Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,011,769 shares of company stock worth $363,472,089 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

