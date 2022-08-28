OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Down to $55.61

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.61, but opened at $54.42. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $54.42, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently commented on KIDS. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.
OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 6.6 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
