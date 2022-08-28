Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Up to $27.45

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.45, but opened at $28.15. Overstock.com shares last traded at $27.36, with a volume of 2,124 shares.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $69.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

