PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,818 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PAR Technology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Down 3.7 %

PAR Technology stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.82. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.