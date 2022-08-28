Paragon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Alphabet stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.84 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock valued at $15,706,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

