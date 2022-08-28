Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 321.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $276.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

