Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTON. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.02.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PTON opened at $10.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $118.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 515,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 224,222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,493,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.