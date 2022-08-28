Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 293.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

