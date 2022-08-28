Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 551,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Performant Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.0% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Performant Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

About Performant Financial

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $156.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

