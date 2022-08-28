PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.40.

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of PKI opened at $137.57 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.19.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 105,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 20.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

