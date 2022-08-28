Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 333,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 65,009 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHR opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.81. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

