Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPC. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 102,872 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

PPC opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

