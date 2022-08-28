Piper Sandler Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $27.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Cowen decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CL King began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.68. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 69,284 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $649,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 189.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,209,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

