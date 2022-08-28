PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) vs. Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Head to Head Survey

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

PNM Resources has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Hills has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PNM Resources and Black Hills, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 1 0 2 0 2.33 Black Hills 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

PNM Resources presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.92%. Black Hills has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.59%. Given PNM Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Black Hills.

PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. PNM Resources pays out 76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Hills pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Black Hills is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Black Hills shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PNM Resources and Black Hills’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.78 billion 2.30 $196.36 million $1.82 26.16 Black Hills $1.95 billion 2.60 $236.74 million $4.15 18.80

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than PNM Resources. Black Hills is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PNM Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 8.29% 10.41% 2.65% Black Hills 11.88% 9.15% 2.93%

Summary

Black Hills beats PNM Resources on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,168 megawatts; and owned 3,426 miles of electric transmission lines, 5,751 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,765 miles of underground distribution lines, and 250 substations. The segment also owns and leases communication, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2021, the segment owned 983 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,297 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,408 miles of underground distribution lines, and 113 substations. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 806,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,094,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,732 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,644 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; six natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 515 miles of gathering lines. The company also constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, it produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.