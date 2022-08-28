Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Polaris were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 370.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.41. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.57. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.24 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading

