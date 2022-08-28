Portillo’s (PTLO) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Portillo’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s -1.21% -1.88% -0.69% Portillo’s Competitors 1.09% -54.36% 1.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Portillo’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60 Portillo’s Competitors 484 3959 5203 200 2.52

Earnings and Valuation

Portillo’s currently has a consensus target price of $44.11, indicating a potential upside of 91.37%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.91%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Portillo’s and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million $5.99 million -60.66 Portillo’s Competitors $1.85 billion $220.36 million 9.58

Portillo’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Portillo’s competitors beat Portillo’s on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

