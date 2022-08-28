Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,637 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSII. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1,004.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 74,366 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSII opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

