Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,169 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,169 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,267,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after buying an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,678,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLI opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $418.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

