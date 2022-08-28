Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Sells $650,736.48 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $650,736.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 493,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,650,079.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $105.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

