Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $573,177.12 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 10,228 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $573,177.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 649,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $54.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $105.29.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,361,000 after acquiring an additional 157,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.