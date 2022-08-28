Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,346 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 76,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $3,265,846.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 857,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,689,497.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,352,357.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,300,416.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 76,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $3,265,846.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 857,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,689,497.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 147,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,603 over the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

