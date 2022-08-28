Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,239 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ODP by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ODP by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ODP by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ODP

In other news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $250,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,932 shares in the company, valued at $808,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODP Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

ODP stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.89.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

