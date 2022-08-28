Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,373 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.70%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

