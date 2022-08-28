Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 54,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NYSE:ENS opened at $64.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $87.45.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

