Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 527,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,267,000 after purchasing an additional 475,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,718,000 after purchasing an additional 447,983 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,330,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,558,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,098 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $86,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $524,325. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.