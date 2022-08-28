Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 184,458 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 39,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI opened at $7.59 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

