Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in MGIC Investment by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,644,000 after purchasing an additional 869,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,462,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 152,835 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,107,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,103,000 after purchasing an additional 449,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

MTG opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

