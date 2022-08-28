Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,069 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.0% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $223,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

BBBY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Gove bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.