Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,069 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.0% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $223,000.
Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance
BBBY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Gove bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
