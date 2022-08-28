Profund Advisors LLC Buys 5,722 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,225,000 after buying an additional 746,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after buying an additional 4,745,842 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,308,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,793,000 after buying an additional 336,301 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 5.0 %

DRH stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

DRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.