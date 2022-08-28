Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,677 Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,863,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 3.9 %

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -77.67%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

See Also

