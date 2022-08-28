Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,614,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,713 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $304.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 208.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.41. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $311.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,555,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.21, for a total value of $321,431.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,670,282.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,563 shares in the company, valued at $15,555,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,262 shares of company stock valued at $28,570,020 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

