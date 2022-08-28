Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.