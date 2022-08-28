Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RH by 544.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,259,000 after buying an additional 36,664 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of RH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $266.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.62. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $733.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,065.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,201 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,609. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

