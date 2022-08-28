Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

