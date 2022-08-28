Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 52.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Shake Shack to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.39.
Shake Shack Stock Down 8.6 %
NYSE:SHAK opened at $47.64 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Shake Shack Profile
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.
