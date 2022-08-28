Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $149.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

