Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,220,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 2,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,679 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 8,252.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,421,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

Macerich Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Macerich Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.