Profund Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 5.1 %

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SNX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.11.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,508,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at $12,508,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,886.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,900. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.