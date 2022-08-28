Profund Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Viasat by 5.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viasat by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Trading Down 4.2 %

VSAT opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

VSAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Viasat Profile

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.