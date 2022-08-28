Profund Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 15,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $390.28 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

