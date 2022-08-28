Profund Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of BC stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.62. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

