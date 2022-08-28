Profund Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AYI. Cowen decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $171.70 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.83. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

