Profund Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $56.23 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

