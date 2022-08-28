Profund Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 855.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GKOS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Glaukos Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.