Profund Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 603,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,245 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDS opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.02. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

