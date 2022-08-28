Profund Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

